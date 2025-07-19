Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718

AFP |
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 01:46 pm IST

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights counted 146 Druze fighters and 245 civilians among the dead since Sunday.

At least 718 people have been killed in Syria's Sweida province, a war monitor said Saturday in an updated toll for nearly a week of violence in the heartland of the Druze minority.

Bedouin fighters ride on a vehicle along a street as Sweida province has been engulfed by nearly a week of violence triggered by clashes between Bedouin fighters and factions from the Druze, at Sweida governorate, Syria, July 18, 2025.(Reuters)
Bedouin fighters ride on a vehicle along a street as Sweida province has been engulfed by nearly a week of violence triggered by clashes between Bedouin fighters and factions from the Druze, at Sweida governorate, Syria, July 18, 2025.(Reuters)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights counted 146 Druze fighters and 245 civilians among the dead since Sunday, 165 of whom "were summarily executed by personnel of the defence and interior ministries".

The violence also claimed the lives of 287 government troops and 18 Bedouin fighters, plus three Bedouin "who were summarily executed by Druze fighters", the Britain-based monitor added. Fifteen more government troops were killed in Israeli air strikes.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 718
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On