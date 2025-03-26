Menu Explore
Death toll in South Korea wildfires rises to 15: Report

Reuters |
Mar 26, 2025 03:14 AM IST

Wildfires in South Korea's southeast forced evacuations, destroyed neighborhoods, and led authorities to relocate thousands of prison inmates on Tuesday.

At least 15 people have died as wildfires rage across South Korea's southeastern region, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Firefighters gather ahead of the approaching wildfire in Andong Hahoe Folk Village, in Andong, South Korea, on March 25, 2025. Inhabitants of a UNESCO-listed village were ordered to evacuate while a historic Buddhist temple was burned to the ground as South Korea scrambled to contain worsening wildfires, which are tearing across the country's southeast. (AFP)
Firefighters gather ahead of the approaching wildfire in Andong Hahoe Folk Village, in Andong, South Korea, on March 25, 2025. Inhabitants of a UNESCO-listed village were ordered to evacuate while a historic Buddhist temple was burned to the ground as South Korea scrambled to contain worsening wildfires, which are tearing across the country's southeast. (AFP)

Wildfires spread across South Korea's southeastern region on Tuesday, forcing residents to flee their homes and razing neighbourhoods, with authorities transferring thousands of inmates from prisons.

Acting President Han Duck-soo has vowed to deploy firefighting helicopters and ground personnel to battle the fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather.

Some of the casualties occurred when they tried to escape the fire but their vehicle was overturned, Yonhap said.

The blazes that broke out on Saturday are yet to be contained, gutting ancient temples and destroying homes.

The government has designated the affected areas as special disaster zones.

