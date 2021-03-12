IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Decoding the boom in visual art and NFTs
This digital collage, titled Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, by American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11. (AFP)
This digital collage, titled Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, by American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11. (AFP)
world news

Decoding the boom in visual art and NFTs

Christie’s auctioned a JPG file for $69 million, catapulting its creator – digital artist Mike Winkelmann, who goes by the name of Beeple, to instant worldwide fame. The auction house said this places Beeple among the top three most valuable living artists
READ FULL STORY
By Binayak Dasgupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:25 PM IST

On March 11, Christie’s auctioned a JPG file for $69 million, catapulting its creator – digital artist Mike Winkelmann, who goes by the name of Beeple, to instant worldwide fame. The auction house said in a tweet that the first purely digital artwork’s auction places Beeple among the top three most valuable living artists.

Behind this record is the story of the rise of virtual art, how it is valued and, possibly, the future of fine art collecting. The technology is known as non-fungible token (NFT).

What is it?

To understand NFTs, it is crucial to look at two concepts separated by the ages — the economic principle of fungibility (which derives its name from medieval Latin ‘fungibilis’) and the modern-day information standard known as blockchain.

A fungible is any asset that holds the same value and interchanged with another of its kind – for instance, currency. A piece of art, however, is unique – the original creation will always have a different value than, say, a copy or another piece of art perhaps even by the same creator. Hence, it is non-fungible.

The blockchain is a distributed ledger over a vast computer network, storing information, such as transactions, as an open database that is duplicated in a manner that the record becomes immutable. It has several uses (most famously known for currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) due to its virtue of being authentic as well as decentralised.

Also Read | After outcry, Israeli museum calls off sale of Islamic art

As useful as it is to make an authentic record of cryptocurrency (a fungible) transactions, the blockchain can also serve as an authentic, digital database of non-fungible assets. And this has been done, since at least 2014, by NFTs.

To put it simply, an NFT is the formalisation of digital ownership, in a way that the information is decentralised and distributed, which makes its authenticity undebatable. It is the digital equivalent of establishing the Louvre owns the Mona Lisa, although its copies are ubiquitous around the world and mean little in terms of value.

The history

NFTs have existed since at least 2014. But they really began to gain popularity in 2017, particularly when people began creating and trading digital cats known as cryptokittens. Some more sought-after kitten avatars would go on to be traded for hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Over the past year, a company called NBA Top Shot has been selling officially licensed digital collectibles, similar digital trading cards. The most valuable NFT sold by it yet was in mid-February, when a video of a user paid $208,000 to acquire a clip of a Lebron James slam dunk.

The explosion

NFTs have been in mainstream news since February. It began with the auction of the Nyan Cat gif – a 12-frame animation of a cat, with a pop-tart for a torso, flying through space leaving what can only be described as a rainbow-colour contrail. The winning bid was $587,000, making it one of the most expensive pieces of digital art sold, on February 19.

But that record fell quickly. On February 21, it was shattered by a $6.6 million sale of a 10-second video, which was made by Beeple but owned and then sold by a Miami-based art collecter who originally bought it for $66,666 in October.

The explosion is such that according to nonfungibles.com, $204 million worth NFTs have been traded in the last month alone. This is almost half of the $417 mn it has tracked since June 2017.

Why the boom now?

The year 2021 appears to have brought the inflection point for NFTs even though they existed for years (and went through a largely unnoticed boom in 2017). There are several theories for why this has happened now.

Digital culture watchers believe that some of this is linked to the rise of cryptocurrencies (using which NFTs are traded at present), with crypto HNIs not just more willing to acquire more assets, but artists and musicians opening up to the idea as well.

Also Read | Lagerfeld’s art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn

The Covid-19 pandemic dried up traditional sources of incomes, halting exhibitions and concerts. When some musicians (the first success stories are by Grimes and 3LAU earlier this year) began raking in top dollars, others followed. Rock band Kings of Leon, for instance, released their latest album as an NFT in early March, bundling several real-world perks as well, such as front-row tickets for life.

The future, or a passing fad?

On the face of it, the sudden explosion resembles the rapid build-up that has often been the hallmark of a bubble. Critics have pointed to how social media may be fuelling a speculative frenzy, not unlike what was seen in “meme stocks” mayhem last month. GameStop went from $20 per share in mid-January to over $480 within a month, before coming back down to the 50s, bringing major gains to those who got out on time and leading to heavy losses to that didn’t.

But NFTs are also unmatched in their utility in two crucial areas - they allow for exclusivity in a digital era and can monetise new forms of internet-birthed art, such as gifs, memes and even tweets. The March 11 auction by a major auction house will be seen as a significant endorsement, even if it lasts temporarily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Agencies, Washington, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The US president’s words of encouragement came even as several countries around the world decided to bring in curbs to control a fresh resurgence of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
world news

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed the Quad summit as an attempt to copy the Nato model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
world news

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel that’s considering legislative proposals aimed at fostering competition in digital markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
All stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
world news

Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK foreign office warned that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
world news

Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Ahmad’s visit to India will coincide with the UK’s release of the government’s Integrated Review into its post-Brexit foreign policy priorities next week, which is widely expected to confirm a so-called Indo-Pacific tilt in favour of countries like India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
world news

'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The other Quad leaders expressed similar excitement and willingness to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
world news

'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Mario Draghi, who was sworn-in a month ago, also promised to intensify Italy's vaccination drive. The country's most recent estimate was for a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.8% this year, down only slightly from 9.5% in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
world news

NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
world news

Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest

AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
world news

Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:32 PM IST
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
world news

Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP