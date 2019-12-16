e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / World News / Democrats accuse Trump of ‘multiple federal crimes’, including bribery

Democrats accuse Trump of ‘multiple federal crimes’, including bribery

The US senate will hold a trial subsequently, in January, to remove Trump from office or acquit him, and let him continue. Indian American lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi could be among “impeachment managers” appointed by House Democrats to argue their case.

world Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:59 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
In Wednesday’s vote, Democrats are expected to impeach Trump in a party-line vote, with a few defections.
In Wednesday’s vote, Democrats are expected to impeach Trump in a party-line vote, with a few defections.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of “multiple federal crimes” including criminal bribery and wire fraud in a new report released on Monday morning that explains the two articles of impeachment that the House of Representatives is expected to approve on Wednesday, making Trump only the third US president ever impeached.

The US senate will hold a trial subsequently, in January, to remove Trump from office or acquit him, and let him continue. Indian American lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi could be among “impeachment managers” appointed by House Democrats to argue their case.

For now, events are moving rapidly towards the Wednesday vote, in which Democrats are expected to impeach Trump in a party-line vote, with a few defections. One Democrat, who represents a swing district, is reportedly considering voting “no”, and joining the Republican party (there are no anti-defection laws in the US).

The report released on Monday will accompany the articles of impeachment that will be voted upon later this week. It gave a detailed explanation of the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and included a dissenting note from Republicans.

“President Trump’s abuse of power encompassed both the constitutional offense of ‘Bribery’ and multiple federal crimes,” said the report by the Democratic-led House judiciary committee, which voted last week to advance the articles of impeachment for a House vote. “He has betrayed the national interest, the people of this Nation, and should not be permitted to be above the law. It is therefore all the more vital that he be removed from office.”

The report also made clear that “although President Trump’s actions need not rise to the level of a criminal violation to justify impeachment, his conduct here was criminal”.

At the heart of the impeachment case against Trump is that he abused the power of his office when he forced Ukraine to investigate his political rivals by withholding $391 million in military aid and aWhite House meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he obstructed Congress investigation into it by blocking officials from testifying and refusing to turn over documents relevant to the probe.

In a dissenting note in the report, Republicans of the judiciary committee argued that the evidence presented by Democrats was “paltry”. Doug Collins, the committee’s senior-most Republican, wrote, “The case is not only weak but dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments.”

tags
top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news