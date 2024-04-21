 Denmark airport reopens after bomb threat, man arrested | World News - Hindustan Times
Denmark airport reopens after bomb threat, man arrested

AFP |
Apr 21, 2024 01:25 AM IST

During the search in Billund airport in central Denmark, police arrested a man in his thirties and removed an object "likely to contain explosives".

Denmark's second largest airport reopened late Saturday after a man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced its evacuation, police said.

The airport reopened at 7:00 pm (0500 GMT), but several flights were cancelled or delayed during its closure. (File)
Chemical tests will be carried out for confirmation.

Danish police arrested the man after he "himself informed the police at the airport that the object he had dropped off contained explosives", they said in a statement.

The airport reopened at 7:00 pm (0500 GMT), but several flights were cancelled or delayed during its closure.

Police are also investigating whether there is a link between this bomb threat and the bombing of an ATM in Billund at around 4:00 am on Saturday.

Billund airport is near the headquarters of the manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park.

News / World News / Denmark airport reopens after bomb threat, man arrested
