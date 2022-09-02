Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deposed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on Sept 3: Officials

Published on Sep 02, 2022 10:51 AM IST

Rajapaksa fled the country after Sri Lanka spiralled into an economic chaos which triggered severe shortages of food and fuel which turned into a political turmoil.

Sri Lanka's then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, presenting his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.(REUTERS)
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home Saturday, a top defence official told AFP on Friday.

"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "We are told he will return very early on Saturday.

