Not the time for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return, says Sri Lanka President: Report
Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.
"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."
Rajapaksa, after facing calls to resign over his handling of the country, fled on July 13 and stepped down from his position.
Days later, Wickremesinghe won a vote in parliament to become the new president.
Also Read | Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in Singapore for 2 more weeks, officials
Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the Journal said.
The crisis-hit country has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout package. In April, Sri Lanka had suspended repayments on about $12 billion of foreign debt and has payments of nearly $21 billion due by the end of 2025.
Wickremesinghe expected the IMF staff-level agreement to be reached by the end of August, the report said, adding that Sri Lanka will have to secure upwards of $3 billion from other sources next year to support essential imports including fuel, food and fertilisers.
He also told the newspaper it would be months before Sri Lankans would see any marked improvement in their economic circumstances.
-
Myanmar's junta chief wins approval to extend state of emergency
Myanmar's junta chief has won approval to extend a state of emergency for six more months, state media reported on Monday. Min Aung Hlaing, who led last year's coup, requested the military government to "allow him to serve for an additional 6 months," according to a report in the Global New Light of Myanmar. Members of the junta's National Defence and Security Council "unanimously supported the proposal," it said.
-
Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million
A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million. Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.” The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew. The watch features the initials AH and a swastika.
-
Rishi Sunak, trailing in UK PM race, vows 20% cut to income tax in 7 years
Rishi Sunak, trailing in the race to become the next UK prime minister, committed to reducing personal taxes by 20% within seven years in a move he described as the largest cut to income tax in three decades. The announcement comes at a critical juncture in the race to succeed Boris Johnson. When he was chancellor of the exchequer, Sunak announced a one-penny cut to income tax in April 2024.
-
Oil drops at start of week as China data raises demand concerns
Oil fell as the week's trading kicked off, after poor Chinese economic data added to concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $98 a barrel after sinking almost 7% in July in the first back-to-back monthly loss since late 2020. In Libya, meanwhile, crude output has rebounded after a series of disruptions that more than halved supply, according to the OPEC member's oil minister.
-
2 cafeterias in Pak’s Parliament House sealed after cockroaches found in food
Authorities have sealed two cafeterias situated in Pakistan's Parliament House here after lawmakers complained that cockroaches were found in the food served to them, a media report has said. Officials from Islamabad's district administration conducted raids on the two cafeterias in Parliament House after receiving a flurry of complaints from lawmakers about unhygienic conditions, according to a Samaa Tv report on Saturday. Such incidents are not uncommon in Parliament House cafeterias.
