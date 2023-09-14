‘Diabetic cyanide!’: X users shocked as man in viral video claims Dunkin coffee has sugar equal to 14 glazed donuts

A viral video shows a man baffled at the amount of sugar a Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee from Dunkin contains. The video, shared to TikTok, shows the man explaining why it was “not a good idea” to put the drink on the menu. Pouring sugar in nearly half a glass, the man in the video says that the drink contains 180 grams of sugar, which is equal to 46 teaspoons of sugar (@davidbelle_/X)

Pouring sugar in nearly half a glass, the man says that the drink contains 180 grams of sugar. That is equal to 46 teaspoons of sugar.

“To give you another perspective, the amount of sugar in there is equal to 14 glazed donuts,” the man says. “Plus, there’s no pumpkin in here, there’s artificial flavours.”

“There’s 12 mentions of sugar in high fructose corn syrup in here,” he continues, pointing out the ingredients on a piece of paper. “There’s 930 calories and 194 carbs. Two thirds of us are already type 2 diabetic or pre-diabetic. if America runs on this, we’re fu***d.”

Dunkin was founded in 1950 and is said to be the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States. There are over 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin is also part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

‘Diabetic cyanide!’

Shocked social media users commented on the video, also shared to X, with one of them saying, “Wow. Makes me feel a lot better about eating the donuts though.” “Have to say, this is the kind of reality check that curbed my libertarian streak,” one user said, while another wrote, “American coffee is just socially acceptable milkshakes for adults,” while another said, “S'why I always drink my coffee Black.”

“185 grams of sugar in one drink. Insane,” one user said, while another wrote, “I'd say crack kills but no it's actually Dunkin”. “Finally, diabetic cyanide!” said one user. Another wrote, “I just drink black coffee. Would you all drink this??”