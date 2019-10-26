e-paper
Diamond worth $1.84mn stolen from Japan jewelry fair, police investigating

Investigators are checking security camera footage that showed a man reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time of theft.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Japan
The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say that an hour later, just after a closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked.
The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say that an hour later, just after a closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked.(AP/Representative Image)
         

Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen ($1.84 million) diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry exhibit near Tokyo.

The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say that an hour later, just after a closing time, the diamond was gone and the jewelry case was unlocked.

Police said Saturday they suspect the alleged theft took place sometime in the final hour of the crowded exhibit at Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nobody has been arrested.

Investigators are checking security camera footage that showed a man reaching toward a showcase during the suspected time of theft.

Organizers said the three-day exhibit ended Friday. About 410 jewelry shops from around the world and more than 10,000 visitors with tickets gathered.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 14:54 IST

