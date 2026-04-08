Did China play a role in sealing US-Iran ceasefire? What Donald Trump said

China may have played a part in bringing Iran to the negotiating table, Donald Trump has said. The US President told AFP that he believes Beijing helped push Tehran to hold ceasefire talks amid the American-Israeli war on the country.

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.(Reuters)

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“I heard yes,” Trump told the outlet, when asked about China's role in the ceasefire.

The US president is set to visit China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US-Iran announce ceasefire

The ceasefire, announced on Tuesday, saw Trump go from threatening Iran with “annihilation” to accepting a “workable” plan.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social hours before the deal. Iran, at the time, responded saying these were a “psychopath's threats.”

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement pauses the war for two weeks and is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipping. Trump said the US and Israel had already achieved their primary military objectives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement pauses the war for two weeks and is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipping. Trump said the US and Israel had already achieved their primary military objectives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Diplomatic efforts from multiple countries contributed to the breakthrough. Pakistan played a key role as an intermediary, while officials say China, Iran’s largest trading partner, used its influence quietly to support talks. Pakistan thanks China {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diplomatic efforts from multiple countries contributed to the breakthrough. Pakistan played a key role as an intermediary, while officials say China, Iran’s largest trading partner, used its influence quietly to support talks. Pakistan thanks China {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked China among key partners for supporting efforts to reach the ceasefire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked China among key partners for supporting efforts to reach the ceasefire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As we proceed to ‘Islamabad Talks’, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries People’s Republic of China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Turkey, Arab Republic of Egypt and State of Qatar for extending invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As we proceed to ‘Islamabad Talks’, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries People’s Republic of China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Turkey, Arab Republic of Egypt and State of Qatar for extending invaluable and all out support towards reaching the ceasefire,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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He also thanked the Gulf Cooperation Council for its continued backing of peace efforts, and said the leadership of partner countries, along with the United States, showed “strategic foresight” and “patience” in giving diplomacy a chance.

“Let us all work together to forge a lasting peace in the region and beyond,” Sharif added.

What China said

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China has not confirmed any direct role. Its foreign ministry said it supported the ceasefire and had been working for peace.

“China has consistently advocated for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, as well as the resolution of disputes through political and diplomatic channels," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told AFP.

Why Hormuz matters to China

China’s interest in regional stability is tied to both energy security and trade. The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supplies, and any disruption affects major economies, including China.

Beijing is also a diplomatic player. It helped broker the 2023 agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and has promoted dialogue-based solutions to conflicts.

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Economic factors are also in focus. Iran and China have been working to expand the use of the Chinese yuan in trade, especially in oil transactions. This could reduce reliance on the US dollar and help both countries navigate sanctions.

Reports suggest some ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have paid transit-related charges in yuan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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