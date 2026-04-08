'We'll be hanging around': Trump says US to help with Strait of Hormuz traffic, asks Iran to begin reconstruction

“The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, hours after announcing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would assist in managing vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz following a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.

Indicating that the US would remain engaged on the ground, Trump said, “We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well.” He also described the situation as a positive development, stating, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”

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Trump said the development could open the door for economic activity and recovery in the region. “There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the outcome, Trump added, “I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”

US-Iran ceasefire The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.

Also read | Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.

Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."