'We'll be hanging around': Trump says US to help with Strait of Hormuz traffic, asks Iran to begin reconstruction
Trump said the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “big money will be made”.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would assist in managing vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz following a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran.
“The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, hours after announcing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Indicating that the US would remain engaged on the ground, Trump said, “We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well.” He also described the situation as a positive development, stating, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!”
Also read | What did Donald Trump's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement say? Full text
Trump said the development could open the door for economic activity and recovery in the region. “There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process,” he said.
Expressing confidence in the outcome, Trump added, “I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”
US-Iran ceasefire
The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.
Also read | Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire
The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.
Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad
Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More