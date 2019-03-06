Did Irish dissidents send bombs to London airports, Waterloo train station?

Irish dissidents are suspected to be behind the discovery of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across London on Tuesday, since the packages in which they were placed were posted in Ireland, Scotland Yard said on Wednesday.

Irish dissidents are those who reject the Good Friday and other peace agreements between Ireland and Northern Ireland (UK), and are seeking a united Ireland.

Commander Clarke Jarrett of the counter-terrorism command said: “We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. One such line is the possibility that the packages have come from Ireland.”

No one was injured or arrested in the three incidents in a building near Heathrow, London City airport and at the busy Waterloo train station. The police released images of the exterior of the three packages on Wednesday.

“Our utmost priority is to ensure the safety of the public and staff working with mail. Yesterday, we quickly shared images of the packages with staff at transport hubs and mail handling companies and offices, to aid them in identifying similar packages, however, we have not received any further reports,” Jarrett added.

London’s transport hubs and mail sorting companies have been put on alert. Specially-trained officers in plainclothes and uniform are present at some transport hubs, the police added.

