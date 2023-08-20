Did Michael Jackson sexually molest children? Lawsuit filed against singer reopens

Michael Jackson accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck will finally get a chance to say their sides in court. The California Court of Appeal has allowed the two to reopen their sexual molestation lawsuit against Michael Jackson. This is the second time the California appeals court has restored their lawsuit.

Three appellate court judges (Justices Elizabeth Grimes, John Wiley and Victor Viramontes) have ruled in favour of Wade and James and against Michael's companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, owned by him.

The plaintiffs, Wade and James are accusing Michael of sexually abusing them from the ages of 7 and 10. Wade alleges that he was abused by Michael for seven years whereas, James alleges that he was abused for four.

Additionally, they also accuse MJJ Productions, Michael's company, of being complicit and aiding Michae in grooming and sexually abusing children and covering it up.

In their 37-page ruling, they also mention how Michael's employees implemented policies that allowed him to be alone with children.

Both men can now proceed thanks to the decision. To receive compensation, they must establish two things in court: first, that Jackson sexually attacked them; and second, that the businesses where Jackson had employees were complicit in the alleged abuse.

Jonathan Steinsapir, attorney of the Estate of Michael Jackson made a statement regarding the court's decision, “We are disappointed with the Court’s decision. Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it."

"We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death. We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, ‘lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons,'” he added.

Earlier it was in 2013, when Wade and James had filed a lawsuit against Jackson's estate but they had been dismissed by the court as it wasn't within the limitations. Until 2020 California Law required suits to be filed before they turned 26, prohibiting both the victims since they were 30 and 36 at that time.

Their re-appeal in 2021 was denied when a judge ruled that the companies had no obligation to protect the boys from sexual abuse.

This is the second time the California appeals court has restored their lawsuit and Wade and James seem determined to defend and win this time, with the help of their attorney, Vine Finaldi.

The duo also starred in a four-hour HBO documentary titled Leaving Neverland- where they claimed that Michael Jackson, molested them post befriending them on two separate occasions in the late 80's and early 90's.