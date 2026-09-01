'Keep my wife's name out of your mouth': JD Vance slams Democrat over jibe at Usha, she reacts too

"Keep my wife's name the hell out of your mouth," Vance said during a MAGA rally in Michigan to back Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. He also described El-Sayed as "very, very evil".

US vice president JD Vance on Monday issued a warning to Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed after the latter invoked Vance’s wife, second lady Usha Vance , while also taking a swipe at the Republican over remarks about his late grandfather.

What did El-Sayed say that led to the row? The controversy broke out after Vance attacked El-Sayed over remarks he had previously made about Sharia law at a rally in Ohio.

Vance said he wished he could travel back in time and speak to his late grandfather, whom he refers to as "Papaw", about a politician who says he stands for working people while supporting Sharia law and viewing opposition to it as white supremacy.

"That's not my grandpa's Democratic Party," he said.

El-Sayed later replied on X to a video of Vance speaking about his grandfather, bringing Usha Vance into the conversation. Usha is the daughter of Indian immigrants and grew up in a Hindu family.

"So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no…," he wrote on X.