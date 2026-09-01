Quote of the Day by BTS's Jungkook: ‘I'd rather die than live without passion’

“I'd rather die than live without passion.” — Jeon Jungkook Some celebrity quotes trend because they are catchy. Others endure because they explain an entire life. Jungkook of BTS performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium (Buda Mendes/Getty Images/AFP)

For Jeon Jungkook of BTS, the words "I'd rather die than live without passion" are more than a motivational slogan. They are a window into the mindset that transformed a shy teenager from Busan into one of the world's biggest music stars.

As Jungkook turns 29 today, ARMYS celebrating his birthday have shared the line alongside clips from his performances, solo songs and behind-the-scenes moments that document the actions that define his words.

Jungkook first said these words during a 2013 interview, when he was merely a 15-year-old boy. BTS had not yet become the global phenomenon it is today. Yet even then, he spoke with remarkable certainty about what mattered most.

Instead of saying he feared failure, he said he feared a life without passion.

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Passion leads to achievement Traditionally, motivational quotes are supposed to encourage people to chase success. Jungkook's philosophy, however, shifts the focus elsewhere.

For the 15-year-old boy with an enormous weight and the possibility of failure alongside a tremendous love for dancing and singing, passion was still something that came before success or achievement.

And that belief has become visible throughout his career. Jungkook has continuously established a reputation for expecting more from himself than anybody else, whether he is practicing choreography till exhaustion, honing his live voice, or spending endless hours in the recording studio.

ARMYS have often pointed to this mindset when describing his artistic evolution. A PopMatters essay drew parallels between Jungkook's philosophy and Brazilian author Clarice Lispector's novel The Passion According to G.H. The essay makes the case that his career reflects an unwavering commitment to pursuing purpose with intensity rather than settling for comfort.

The comparison also explains why songs like Euphoria, My Time and Still With You feel deeply personal. They are not simply performances. They represent different stages of his pursuit of growth and self-discovery.

Even fellow BTS members have spoken about his relentless energy.

In the documentary Break the Silence, J-Hope and SUGA discussed how Jungkook approaches every concert as though it were his last. He devotes all of his energy to each performance rather than spreading it out across a lengthy tour because, as J-Hope pointed out, each audience member only gets to see that concert once.

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A teenage dreamer became a global superstar Jungkook's journey offers context for why the quote has become one of his defining statements.

In 2011, after appearing on the South Korean audition programme Superstar K3, he reportedly received offers from several major entertainment companies. Instead, he chose the much smaller Big Hit Entertainment after being inspired by RM's talent.

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has gone on to become one of the biggest acts in music history and has earned multiple Billboard No. 1 albums, Grammy nominations, sold-out stadium tours and global recognition.

Independently as well, Jungkook established himself as a successful solo artist. His debut solo album Golden, topped charts worldwide. Despite those achievements, interviews over the years have shown that his philosophy has remained remarkably consistent.

It is more than just inspirational for fans. For ARMYS “I'd rather die than live without passion” feels more authentic because his career mirrors the belief behind it.