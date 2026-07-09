Did security scare make Trump switch planes on way back from NATO Summit?

US President Donald Trump boarded the Boeing 747, a newly-gifted aircraft by Qatar, as he began his journey to Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO Summit on July 7. However, he unexpectedly left Turkey on Wednesday aboard the older baby blue Air Force One instead of returning on the same aircraft.

US President Donald Trump gestures in front of Air Force One after disembarking from the older VC-25A Air Force One at Royal Air Force (RAF) Mildenhall in Mildenhall, eastern England. (AFP)

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The switch sparked speculation about possible "security concerns," with reports suggesting the Qatar-gifted plane lacked some security features, particularly as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey, AFP reported. Follow LIVE updates on US-Iran war

Trump denies security concern claims

Trump, however, firmly denied that security concerns had anything to do with his decision to use the older Air Force One for the return journey. According to the US President, the new aircraft had been sent ahead to RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom so American servicemembers stationed there could view it while he was returning from Turkey.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We just landed and met up with our new Air Force One, which was sent earlier to RAF Mildenhall, so we could show the wonderful Servicemembers, as per the entire Base's request. They were very excited, the picture enclosed. It was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flight path."

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Later, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was directly asked, "So you're saying there wasn't a security concern?" The US President dismissed the suggestion, replying, "No, no, why would there be?"

"We sent it a little bit early, so that we could let them see it. The base, the whole base came out and saw the plane, and then we landed," Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard the new Air Force One.

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Trump said he chose to fly aboard the older Air Force One "for old times' sake" from Ankara to RAF Mildenhall, while the new aircraft had already arrived at the base so US servicemembers stationed there could tour it, Reuters reported.

Both the aircrafts met at the British base where Trump boarded the new plane for the flight to Washington.

Also Read: Iran's ‘finger on the trigger’ response to Donald Trump's truce ‘over’ declaration

Behind closed blinds order on plane

The President was also asked why he and reporters had been instructed to close the window shades in the press cabin during the flight from Turkey to the UK. Responding to the question, Trump said, "You know, you're probably on a dangerous flight because of the sleazebags that we have to deal with. These (Iranians) are sick people."

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"They didn't ask me to close mine, but if they did, I would have done it," he added. “These are sick people, so I could see something like that. I didn't know they did that.”

Trump also claimed that he faces credible threats from Iran "all the time," but stopped short of confirming whether there had been any renewed threat on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I'm number one on their list, before you," referring to members of the media. “But if I go, you go,” he quipped.

About the Boeing 747

The Boeing 747 was donated to the United States last year after Trump complained about the condition of the two ageing jets that have served as the US presidential aircraft since 1990, according to AFP.

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The aircraft was subsequently refitted by defence contractor L3Harris Technologies and equipped with security features before making its first flight with Trump on July 1.

Trump chose a new red, white and navy blue colour scheme, replacing the previous white and light blue livery.