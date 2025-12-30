Did Ukraine Target Putin’s Residence?

President Trump seemed pleased after meeting Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. So right on time comes Vladimir Putin’s claim that Ukraine launched a large drone attack that same evening on Mr. Putin’s residence. The question to ask is who benefits from this story?

Not Ukraine, since Mr. Trump said Monday he had heard of the alleged attack directly “from President Putin today. I was very angry about it.” The U.S. President added that “it’s a delicate period of time,” and “it’s one thing to be offensive” but “another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

Blowing up the Trump-Zelensky bonhomie may have been Mr. Putin’s intention. Mr. Zelensky said Monday that the “‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication.”

The Kremlin claimed no damage or casualties from the attack as Russia destroyed all 91 drones allegedly headed for Mr. Putin’s home. But Moscow said it is preparing retaliatory strikes against Ukraine—oh, and because of the alleged attack, “Russia’s negotiating position will be reviewed,” the Foreign Ministry posted on Telegram.

There’s reason to doubt the Russian claim. When Ukraine conducts a deep strike against Russia, there are normally “reports from local civilians and government about drones or drone debris, footage of drones flying overhead or air defenses activating, and footage—often geolocated—of fires, smoke plumes, or explosions,” says Grace Mappes of the Institute for the Study of War.

But as of Monday “we have not yet observed any of these with the claimed strike targeting Putin’s residence,” she added.

Speaking of targeting heads of state, Russia has repeatedly tried to assassinate Mr. Zelensky, including on NATO territory. In September a Russian cruise missile struck Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv.

Mr. Zelensky has nonetheless continued his efforts to negotiate an end to the war. Mr. Putin has refused to stop fighting until Ukraine and its partners agree to every Russian demand. The challenge for Mr. Putin has been how to say no to Mr. Trump’s attempts at a peace deal while still portraying Ukraine as the obstacle. Mr. Trump is onto something when he talks about the timing of this story.