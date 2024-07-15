Diljit Dosanjh thrills 40,000 fans in Toronto, PM Trudeau attends

Toronto: Superstar Indian entertainer Diljit Dosanjh completed a North American tour, performing before a crowd of over 40,000 in Toronto, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among those in attendance. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh before the latter’s show in Toronto on Saturday. (Justin Trudeau/X)

The Dil-Luminati tour started on April 27 in Vancouver and concluded at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday evening. Trudeau briefly joined Dosanjh on stage and later posted on X that had stopped by to wish Dosanjh “good luck before his show.”

“Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power,” Trudeau added.

Dosanjh responded, “Thank You So Much Sir... it was an Honour to Have You.”

He said that Trudeau “came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

“Diversity is Canada’s strength,” he added, along with a video of the PM, with himself and his troupe.

The Canadian portion of the tour started from Vancouver, moving on to Winnipeg and Edmonton, before he returned to Toronto for the finale. He also travelled to Oakland in California, Dallas in Texas and Newark in New Jersey, for his American shows.

The Vancouver show, where he performed before an audience of over 50,000 at BC (British Columbia) Place venue is believed to be largest for a Punjabi act outside India.

He also had sold-out shows at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg and Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Before the tour commenced, Live Nation, which promoted it, stated in a release, “Diljit will make history as the first Punjabi artist to headline both Canadian stadiums, BC Place and Rogers Centre.”

Dosanjh’s popularity in Canada is part of the trend of Indian entertainment, from music, films and live shows, going mainstream in the country, aligned with the high immigration from India over the last decade.