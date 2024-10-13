Discontent with his performance, Canadian MPs look to topple Trudeau: Report

A group of lawmakers within the ruling Liberal Party in Canada are building pressure on Justin Trudeau to step down, according to news reports. Sources close to the situation have confirmed to CBC News that dissatisfaction has reached a tipping point following recent byelection defeats in Toronto and Montreal, prompting a series of secretive meetings among disgruntled MPs. There are some MPs within Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau party who are seeking to oust him.(HT Photo)

At least 20 leaders have signed the document calling for a change in leadership, according to CBC.

Since the surprising loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s byelection in June, discontent has been brewing among the ranks of the Liberal caucus. This unrest accelerated with Parliament's return and intensified following the Montreal byelection defeat. The absence of Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, at a recent summit in Asia provided an opportunity for frustrated MPs to convene and strategise a path forward.

An earlier article on Friday from the Toronto Star described an effort to publicly pressure Trudeau, 52, to step down, citing people who weren’t identified.

“At least 30 to 40 MPs” are ready to sign a letter, the newspaper reported.

Still, the number of dissenting MPs cited in the reports may fall short of a critical mass. The Liberal Party holds 153 seats in Canada's House of Commons.

Document to oust Justin Trudeau

This document being signed by the dissenting leaders, described as a pledge rather than a traditional letter, aims to secure a commitment from MPs to push for Trudeau's resignation, creating a binding agreement should pushback from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) occur.

The urgency behind this effort is underscored by the belief that moving too early could lead to a splintering of their cause, as witnessed after the Toronto byelection defeat. One MP who signed the document told CBC, "This is an insurance policy. We needed to act before the pressure from the PMO intensifies."

Trade Minister Mary Ng, who’s traveling back to Canada from Laos with Trudeau, said she was disappointed to read about the MPs’ plan, and that she has full confidence in the prime minister, the Canadian Press reported.

In September, a parliamentary pact with another party which has kept Trudeau in power fell apart. Later in the month, he survived an attempt from the opposition Conservative Party to force an election.