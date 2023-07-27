Home / World News / Dismembered remains of crypto millionaire influencer Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, found in a suitcase

Dismembered remains of crypto millionaire influencer Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, found in a suitcase

ByVrinda Rastogi
Jul 27, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Once a pizza delivery man, how did the millionaire crypto influencer end up dismembered in a suitcase?

On Sunday, a group of children found a red suitcase while playingby a stream in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires, as reported by Jam Press. In a shocking turn of events, the suitcase was filled with human remains.

Dismembered remains of crypto millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, found in a suitcase(New York Post)
Dismembered remains of crypto millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, found in a suitcase(New York Post)

When the children’s parents notified the Buenos Aires police, an investigation was launched. The body parts in the suitcase were identified as the victim’s legs and forearm while another whole arm was found in the stream.

El Pais reported that the authorities discovered the missing head and torso on Wednesday.

The body parts were reportedly cleanly amputated. It is likely that the dismemberment was executed by a professional.

The autopsy revealed that the victim was shot thrice before getting chopped up and stuffed in a suitcase.

Based on the fingerprints and tattoos, the police identified the body parts as belonging to Fernando Perez Algaba. Algaba had been reported missing since last Tuesday.

Who is Fernando Perez Algaba?

Fernando Perez Algaba, nicknamed Lechuga (lettuce) by his friends, was an entrepreneur. He began working at the age of 14 as a pizza delivery man. “I started with a bicycle and a box and I started selling sandwiches,” said Algaba.

From there, Algaba moved on to repairing and reselling vehicles. He eventually accumulated millions by renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrency. He amassed a following of around 900,000 followers on Instagram and frequently advertised his business on the platform.

The influencer was settled in Barcelona, Spain, at the time but was reportedly staying in Argentina for a week prior to his alleged murder. He was supposed to return the keys to his rented apartment on July 19. But according to testimony by the property owner, he failed to show up or answer the phone. Following this he was reported missing.

Also Read | Fitness trainer dies after 210 kg weight falls on his neck in Indonesia's Bali

In 2019, Algaba’s company “Motors Lettuce SRL” began bouncing checks. As a result, the entrepreneur had allegedly racked up “irrecoverable” debts with the Argentine tax agency.

As per a report by La Nacion, Algaba left a note on his phone claiming that he’d lost a lot of money by investing in crypto. He was also involved with the Barra Brava, a violent gang that demanded a $40,000 loan from Algaba.

“If something happens to me, everyone is already warned,” he wrote in a message.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out