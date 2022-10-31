Disney closes Shanghai resort from October 31 due to Covid curbs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:24 AM IST

Covid In Shanghai: The company didn't give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.

Covid In Shanghai: A woman rides past a coronavirus testing facility.(AP)
Reuters |

Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement.

The company didn't give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.

