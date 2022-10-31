China cities clamp down as Covid cases jump most in over 80 days: Top updates

Cases in mainland China hit 2,898 on Sunday, topping 2,000 for a second straight day, marking the biggest nationwide surge in infections since August 10, Reuters reported. Country's 31 provinces have seen a surge in Covid infections as the virus spreads to at least two-thirds of the country. In just five days, the virus cases rose from about 1,400 cases on average.

Here are top updates on Covid in China:

1. Many cities have announced curbs in China to stamp out sporadic Covid outbreaks as winter nears. Authorities quickly closed venues in many cities enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people.

2. In Guangdong province, manufacturing centre Guangzhou 11 districts were closed down amid Covid uptick.

3. Haizhou's 1.8 million residents have been the worst-hit.

4. Total cases in Guangzhou rose to 1,110 as a threat of a major lockdown looms in the city.

5. Shanghai disney resort said it closed the entire resort amid Covid curbs in the city.

6. Datong, Xining, Nanjing, Xian, Zhengzhou and Wuhan have forced temporary lockdown measures of some 'neighbourhoods.

7. China is still sticking to its 'Covid Zero' policy despite heavy economic costs, growing discontent and isolation from the rest of the world as China's president Xi Jinping defended the policy at the Communist Party’s congress this month.

