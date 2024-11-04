Dollar dips as polls show Harris-Trump race on knife’s edge: Markets wrap

The dollar fell as investors walked back bets on Donald Trump winning the US presidential election after the latest polls indicated no clear advantage for him. Oil rose after OPEC delayed an output hike. This combination of file photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaking at a campaign rally, Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaking at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)(AP)

An index of the greenback dropped the most in over two months, with the US currency down against major peers such as the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar. Treasury futures rose.

The moves came after a poll by the Des Moines Register showed Kamala Harris with a 47%-44% lead in Iowa — a state Trump has won in each of his prior elections. One element of the so-called Trump trade favors higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Still, other surveys show the two candidates poised for a photo finish, with voters narrowly split both nationally and across the pivotal swing states.

The dollar gauge and 10-year Treasury yields both had reached their highest since July in recent weeks, after investors ramped up wagers on a second term for Trump. There’s concern that his support for looser fiscal policy and steep tariffs will deepen the federal deficit and fuel inflation, undermining Treasuries.

“It’s impossible to call at this point,” Bill Maldonado, chief executive officer at Eastspring Investments, told Bloomberg TV. “We’ve heard Trump talking about tariffs and other measures, but do we really know what’s going to get implemented in what manner? It’s almost impossible to position for it.”

Shares rose in Asia, led by those in South Korea and Australia. US stock futures edged up after Wall Street’s gains Friday following robust earnings from the likes of Amazon.com and Intel Corp. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday, which means there will be no Treasuries trading in Asian hours.

In addition to the US election, trading across financial markets this week also will be shaped by central bank decisions for the US, UK and Australia, among others.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points Thursday, after the latest jobs data showed US hiring advanced at the slowest pace since 2020 while the unemployment rate remained low. Even so, the numbers were distorted by severe hurricanes and a major strike.

Economists also expect the Bank of England to lower its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 4.75%.

Oil, Gold

West Texas Intermediate, the US crude benchmark, rose more than 1% Monday, as OPEC agreed to push back its December production increase by one month and Iran escalated its rhetoric against Israel.

In China, officials unveiled steps to attract foreign money just days before US elections that have raised concern about the impact on the world’s second-biggest economy from a return of Donald Trump to the White House. Foreign individuals are now allowed to provide capital for publicly traded firms as strategic investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Commerce Ministry and four other regulators said in a statement late Friday.

Elsewhere in China, the country’s Standing Committee of National People’s Congress meets in Beijing Monday through Friday, as investors watch for any approval of fiscal stimulus to revive the slowing economy.

Key events this week:

India HSBC Manufacturing PMI, Monday

US factory orders, Monday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI, Monday

China’s Standing Committee of National People’s Congress meets through Nov. 8, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

China Caixin Services PMI, Tuesday

Indonesia GDP, Tuesday

Philippines CPI, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

US trade, ISM Services index, Tuesday

US Presidential Election, Tuesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

New Zealand unemployment, Wednesday

Poland rate decision, Wednesday

Taiwan CPI, Wednesday

Vietnam CPI, trade, industrial production, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

Mexico CPI, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

Peru rate decision, Thursday

Sweden rate decision, CPI, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US Fed rate decision, initial jobless claims, productivity, Thursday

Brazil inflation, Friday

Canada employment, Friday

Chile CPI, Friday

Taiwan trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 2:24 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0896

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 151.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.6% to 7.0925 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $69,004.87

Ether fell 0.1% to $2,466.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.38%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.56%

Commodities