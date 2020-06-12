e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump and Joe Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery

Donald Trump and Joe Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery

The US economy is showing only early signs of recovery from a sharp downturn. As US presidential elections approach, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are seeking votes on how they can facilitate the economic revival from coronavirus shutdowns.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Philadelphia/Aboard Air Force One
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte in March 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Charlotte in March 2020.(AP File Photo )
         

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, headed to must-win election battlegrounds on Thursday, seeking to make their cases to voters about who is best positioned to help the economy recover from coronavirus shutdowns.

Trump was expected to host a roundtable in Dallas on the economic recovery. Recent opinion polls have shown him in a dead heat with Biden in Texas, which the Republican won by 9 percentage points in 2016.

Biden held a similar event in Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, a state his campaign regards as crucial in the Nov. 3 election. Trump’s narrow victory there over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 helped propel him to the White House.

Trump, who has made his economic stewardship a key pillar of his re-election campaign, has seen his support in polls drop after his much-criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests against police brutality and racism.

But polls have still shown him with an edge in voters’ minds as stronger than Biden on economic issues.

Biden rolled out a plan on Thursday to reopen the economy, calling for expanded coronavirus testing and protective equipment for people who go back to work, paid sick leave, small-business grants, fines for businesses that do not abide by safety standards, and hiring a workforce to test the spread of the disease.

Meeting with an eyeglass store owner and a union cleaning worker, Biden reiterated his criticism of Trump’s failure “to deal with this crisis.”

The US economy is showing only early signs of recovery from a sharp downturn. Stocks slumped on Thursday as investors fretted over a new wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

The jobless claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell last week, but millions laid off because of Covid-19 continued to receive unemployment checks.

tags
top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In