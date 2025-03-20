Donald Trump calls Canada ‘one of the nastiest countries to deal with’ amid trade war

US President Donald Trump referred to Canada as “one of the nastiest countries to deal with” during an interview on Fox News, following a series of trade disputes with the North American neighbour. US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an 'Unleashing American Energy' event at the Department of Energy in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017. (REUTERS FILE)

His remarks came amid an ongoing trade war and the potential for a national election in Canada, where the Liberal Party is expected to maintain power under leader Mark Carney.

Canada has imposed retaliatory tariffs, with Carney pledging to keep them until Trump withdraws his actions. Trump, who has expressed a desire to make Canada the 51st US state, called it “one of the nastiest countries to deal with” while criticising Trudeau’s response to trade concerns.

Trump also took aim at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, saying that Poilievre is “no friend” of his.

The US President said he would prefer to work with the Liberal Party leader in Canada to resolve the trade conflict he started with Ottawa.

Why did Trump slam Canada's Pierre Poilievre?

During the interview, US President Donald Trump was pressed by Fox News host Laura Ingraham on polls showing the ruling Liberal Party of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre.

“I think it’s easier to deal actually with a Liberal and maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all. The Conservative that’s running is, stupidly, no friend of mine. I don’t know him, but he said negative things. When he says negative things, I couldn’t care less,” Donald Trump said.

Trump’s comments come after Mark Carney, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, won the contest to lead the Liberal Party, succeeding former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

Carney may call a national election soon and has been positioning himself as an experienced crisis manager. He cites his leadership of two major central banks during the global financial crisis and Britain’s exit from the European Union as proof of his ability to handle the economic challenges posed by Trump.

Canada has become a key target for Trump in his second-term push to reshape global trade flows and counter what he claims are unfair trading practices by US partners.

With Bloomberg inputs