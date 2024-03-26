 Donald Trump calls on Israel to ‘finish up’ Gaza offensive, citing ‘fading’ global backing | World News - Hindustan Times
Donald Trump calls on Israel to ‘finish up’ Gaza offensive, citing ‘fading’ global backing

PTI |
Mar 26, 2024 03:39 AM IST

Donald Trump brought up global criticism of Israel's offensive even as he has repeatedly attacked President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict.

Former US President Donald Trump said he would have responded the same way as Israel did after the October 7 attack by Hamas but urged the country to "finish up" its offensive in Gaza and "get this over with", warning about international support fading.

Former US President Donald Trump(AFP)
"You have to finish up your war. You have to finish it up. You've got to get it done," he said in an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. "We've got to get to peace. You can't have this going on, and I will say Israel has to be very careful because you are losing a lot of the world. You are losing a lot of support."

Trump, who earlier this month became the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, brought up global criticism of Israel's offensive even as he has repeatedly attacked President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict.

According to the newspaper's transcript of the interview, Trump said "Israel made a very big mistake" in releasing photos and videos of its offensive in Gaza, commenting the country's public image is "in ruin". A video shared of the interview does not show those comments.

"That's a terrible portrait. It's a very bad picture for the world," Trump said. "I think Israel wanted to show that it's tough, but sometimes you shouldn't be doing that."

The Israel Hayom is widely seen as a mouthpiece for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Soon after the attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages, Trump denounced Netanyahu for allegedly letting him down while he was in the White House. He also said Netanyahu "was not prepared" for the deadly incursion from Gaza.

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Trump also again suggested that American Jews were wrong to support Democrats, days after being criticised by some Jewish advocates for saying Jewish Democrats were being disloyal to their religion. He alleged that Biden "supports the enemy".

