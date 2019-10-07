e-paper
Donald Trump discusses proposed ‘safe zone’ in northeastern Syria with Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey and the US on August 7 agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:03 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ankara
US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan
US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan(Reuters image)
         

US President Donald Trump and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed the planed ‘safe zone’ in northeastern Syria on Sunday.

Turkish president office, in a statement, said that Erdogan is expected to visit the US next month, reported Sputnik.

“Our president had a phone conversation with Donald Trump. In addition to issues related to bilateral ties, the sides exchanged opinions on the planned safe zone in northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River,” the Turkey presidency said in a press statement.

Turkey and the US on August 7 agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians.

The agreement also proposed for necessary security measures to address Turkey’s security concerns. In order to secure the border, Turkey plans to resettle two million Syrians in the safe zone, stretching from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border, including Manbij.

Turkey has demanded a 30-kilometre deep safe zone. However, the two countries have not reached an agreement on the size and composition of the safe zone.

The call between as Ankara has accelerated the effort to seal the deal of safe zone with Washington.

On Friday, Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and the newly appointed U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien held discussion over the issue.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 08:02 IST

