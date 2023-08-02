Home / World News / Donald Trump expects to be indicted today: ‘New criminal indictment imminent’

Donald Trump expects to be indicted today: ‘New criminal indictment imminent’

AFP |
Aug 02, 2023 02:40 AM IST

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

Former US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)
Former US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. (2100 GMT)," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out