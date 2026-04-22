Trump extends Iran ceasefire hours after ruling it out; What is Tehran saying?

Hours after US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he did not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran, he announced the extension, citing Pakistan's request while awaiting a “unified proposal” from Tehran.

While announcing the extension of the ceasefire, Trump also said that US military will continue its blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.(AFP)

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In an interview on Tuesday with CNBC, Trump denied plans to extend the ceasefire and said that the US was in a strong negotiating position and would end up with what he called “a great deal.”

"I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said when asked about the possibility of extending the ceasefire.

But later on Tuesday, Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran, at the request of Pakistan, but added that the US' blockade of Iranian ports will continue. He said that the ceasefire will continue till Iran comes up with a unified proposal’.

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The extension of the ceasefire comes at a time when uncertainties have surrounded the second round of peace talks in Pakistan as White House confirmed that JD Vance won't be visiting Islamabad.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, there was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, although some initial reactions from Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated sceptically, Reuters reported. What Trump said earlier {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, there was no response early on Wednesday to Trump's announcement from senior Iranian officials, although some initial reactions from Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated sceptically, Reuters reported. What Trump said earlier {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an interview, Trump earlier said that the US was in a strong position to negotiate and denied having plans to extend the ceasefire. "I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview, Trump earlier said that the US was in a strong position to negotiate and denied having plans to extend the ceasefire. "I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time," Trump said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, Trump also issued fresh threats to Iran, saying he expected to be “bombing” if a deal with Iran is not reached and the ceasefire ends without any resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, Trump also issued fresh threats to Iran, saying he expected to be “bombing” if a deal with Iran is not reached and the ceasefire ends without any resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with," Trump said in an interview with CNBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with," Trump said in an interview with CNBC. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: ‘Moron on the Editorial Board’: Trump blasts WSJ journalist for op-ed saying Iranians take POTUS ‘for a sucker’

What Trump said announcing ceasefire

Trump later announced the extension of the ceasefire, citing a request from Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif. He also cited “facts that the government of Iran is seriously fractured.”

US President said that he has been asked to hold their attacks on Iran, “until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

However, along with the extension of the ceasefire, Trump also said that the US will continue its naval blockade and, “in all other respects, remain ready and able.”

How Iran reacted

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While Iranian officials have not reacted to Trump's announcement, some reactions from Tehran suggested Trump's comments were being treated sceptically.

Tasnim News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said Iran had not asked for a ceasefire extension.

Further, they also repeated threats to break the US blockade by force. An adviser to Iran's lead negotiator, the speaker of parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said Trump's announcement carried little weight and may be a ploy.

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