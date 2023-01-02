Donald Trump to be back on Facebook? Meta to take a call soon, report claims

Facebook owner Meta is expected to decide whether the social media platform will allow former US president Donald Trump to be back on Facebook and Instagram, a report in the Financial Times said. This comes after Donald Trump was reinstated back on Twitter.

Meta was earlier expected to take the call by January 7, but the report stated that it has now been moved to sometime later this month. The social media company has set up a working group to focus on the issue, the report claimed adding that the group includes staffers from public policy and communications teams along with members of the content policy team.

Earlier, Twitter's new boss Elon Musk, revoked a permanent ban on Donald Trump. Elon Musk took the decision in November last year after asking users on the social media platform in a poll whether Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform. Even though, the ban was revoked, Donald Trump said that he is not interested in returning to Twitter at all and will stick to his own social media platform Truth Social.

"I don't see any reason for it," Donald Trump said in a video when he was asked whether he planned to return to Twitter during a talk at Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

Donald Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended in January 2021. It came after the former US president called on his supporters to denounce the 2020 elections while undermining the electoral process following which his supporters lay siege on the US Capitol. In the elections, Donald Trump lost to incumbent president Joe Biden.

