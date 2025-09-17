Donald Trump in UK for second state visit amid protests, to meet King Charles III: What's on agenda?

US President Donald Trump arrived in the United Kingdom on Tuesday for his second state visit, with the British government hoping a multibillion-dollar technology deal will highlight the strength of the trans-Atlantic alliance despite tensions over Ukraine, the Middle East and NATO’s future. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by The Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, center, right, as they arrive at Stansted Airport near London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP)

From a carriage ride with King Charles III to a flypast and a state banquet at Windsor Castle, Britain is rolling out maximum pageantry as Trump becomes the first US president to make two state visits. A massive security operation will keep the 79-year-old Republican away from protesters and the public.

The Trumps were received at Stansted Airport by US Ambassador Warren Stephens and Viscount Henry Hood, the King’s Lord-in-Waiting.

"They're friends of mine for a long time, long before he was King, and it's an honour to have him as King. I think he represents the country so well, I've watched, he's such an elegant gentleman," Trump said, noting he was the first American president to be “honoured twice” with such a visit.

On Wednesday, the First Couple will be welcomed at Windsor by the Prince and Princess of Wales before meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla. Buckingham Palace said: “Their Majesties the King and Queen will formally welcome the President and First Lady outside, as a Royal Salute is fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.”

The Trumps will then join the royals for a carriage procession through the Windsor estate, escorted by the Household Cavalry and lined by members of the British Armed Forces, with military bands from the Royal Marines, Army and RAF.

What's on agenda?

As he departed the White House on Tuesday, Trump said UK officials were keen to resume trade talks during his visit. “They’d like to see if they can get a little bit better deal, so we’ll talk to them,” he remarked.

Recalling his previous state visit, when he was hosted at Buckingham Palace, Trump added: “I don’t want to say one is better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate.” He also described King Charles as “an elegant gentleman” who “represents the country so well.”

Trump’s trip has coincided with major business announcements. Microsoft, OpenAI and other American firms confirmed plans to invest tens of billions of dollars in UK technology infrastructure. Google pledged £5 billion towards artificial intelligence, including a new data centre in Hertfordshire. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI chief Sam Altman are among the US executives travelling with the delegation.

The White House said Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer will sign a technology partnership, alongside new commitments in nuclear power, life sciences and defence technology. They are also expected to explore closer cooperation between London and New York’s financial hubs.

Starmer has sought to keep US backing for Ukraine, though with limited success. Trump has voiced frustration with Vladimir Putin but has not enforced fresh sanctions on Russia for refusing peace talks.

On Thursday, Trump will bid farewell to the King and Queen at Windsor Castle before travelling to Chequers, where he will be welcomed by Starmer with a Guard of Honour. Their discussions are expected to “refine the trade deal” agreed earlier, followed by a viewing of Winston Churchill’s wartime archives. The visit will conclude with a business reception hosted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and a joint press conference.

Why the protests?

Protesters projected images of President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle late Tuesday, ahead of demonstrations planned in London on Wednesday. Police said four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following the “unauthorised projection”, describing it as a “public stunt.” The individuals remain in custody.

Earlier, activists also unfurled a large banner near the castle showing a photo of Trump with Epstein, before projecting further images onto one of its towers.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Starmer will host Trump at Chequers for talks that could prove uncomfortable. Starmer is already facing political pressure after sacking Britain’s ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over his links to the late Epstein.

Trump himself has been drawn into the scandal, though he has dismissed it as a “hoax.”

(With inputs from agencies)