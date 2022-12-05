Home / World News / ‘Donald Trump must…’: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's advice amid row

‘Donald Trump must…’: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's advice amid row

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu: Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly praised Donald Trump for his support of Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(AP)
Benjamin Netanyahu: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Donald Trump should be “condemning” antisemitism following his meeting with the rapper Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, Benjamin Netanyahu said amid row over the former president’s recent dinner with Kanye West, who has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks, and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

It is “not merely unacceptable, it’s just wrong”, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was the prime minister of Israel during Donald Trump’s time in power and is expected to return to power in the coming weeks, said.

Read more: Xi Jinping ‘unwilling to take better vaccine from the West’, US intel says

Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly praised Donald Trump for his support of Israel, which included recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it’s not merely unacceptable it’s just wrong. And I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Donald Trump met with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes on November 22 at Mar-a-Lago following which the former president has said he did not know Nick Fuentes was attending, but has not condemned either Kanye West and Nick Fuentes’ views and statements.

Asked if Trump’s apparent embrace of antisemitism would “wipe away anything good he did for Israel”, Benjamin Netanyahu said: “If it’s systemic and continues, and I doubt that it will because I think he probably understands that it crosses a line.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
benjamin netanyahu
benjamin netanyahu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out