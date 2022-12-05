‘Donald Trump must…’: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu's advice amid row

Donald Trump should be “condemning” antisemitism following his meeting with the rapper Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, Benjamin Netanyahu said amid row over the former president’s recent dinner with Kanye West, who has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks, and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

It is “not merely unacceptable, it’s just wrong”, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was the prime minister of Israel during Donald Trump’s time in power and is expected to return to power in the coming weeks, said.

Earlier, Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly praised Donald Trump for his support of Israel, which included recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it’s not merely unacceptable it’s just wrong. And I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Donald Trump met with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes on November 22 at Mar-a-Lago following which the former president has said he did not know Nick Fuentes was attending, but has not condemned either Kanye West and Nick Fuentes’ views and statements.

Asked if Trump’s apparent embrace of antisemitism would “wipe away anything good he did for Israel”, Benjamin Netanyahu said: “If it’s systemic and continues, and I doubt that it will because I think he probably understands that it crosses a line.”

