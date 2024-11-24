Donald Trump’s cabinet: Full list of picks and key White House appointments revealed

President-elect Donald Trump is finalising his Cabinet for 2025, with announcements highlighting both familiar faces and new voices. With Republicans gaining control of the Senate, confirmation is expected to proceed smoothly for most nominees, including some controversial selections. From Brooke Rollins leading the Department of Agriculture to Scott Bessent making history as the first openly gay Treasury secretary in a Republican administration and Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary, Trump’s Cabinet reflects its progressive vision for governance. President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center,

The team also features Chad Wolf returning to Homeland Security and Rick Perry reprising his role as Energy Secretary, signaling Trump’s focus on experience and loyalty. Here’s a closer look at the complete lineup shaping the new administration.

Trump's cabinet full list out

Position Name White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Secretary of State Marco Rubio Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem CIA Director John Ratcliffe Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard National Security Adviser Michael Waltz Attorney General Pam Bondi HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz Surgeon General Dr. Janette Nesheiwat OMB Director Russ Vought U.N. Ambassador Elise Stefanik “Border Czar” Tom Homan VA Secretary Doug Collins Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino White House Communications Director Steven Cheung White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Interior Secretary Doug Burgum Secretary of Energy Chris Wright Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Secretary of The Treasury Scott Bessent Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins White House Counsel William McGinley NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker HUD Secretary Scott Turner EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin Solicitor General Dean John Sauer FDA Commissioner Marty Makary CDC Director David Weldon FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche U.S. Ambassador To Israel Mike Huckabee U.S. Ambassador To Canada Pete Hoekstra U.S. Attorney for the SDNY Jay Clayton Dep. CoS Policy/Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller Dep. CoS Legislative, Political & Public Affairs James Blair Dep. CoS for Communications & Personnel Taylor Budowich Presidential Personnel Office Head Sergio Gor

Pam Bondi replaces Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

After former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general, Trump tapped longtime ally Pam Bondi for the role. Gaetz, whose nomination faced backlash due to allegations of sex trafficking and involvement with a minor, revealed that he does not plan to rejoin Congress.

Meanwhile, Bondi, who played a key role in Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment trial, received a warm welcome and was hailed as a perfect fit for the position.

Trump's seven high-profile appointments

Donald Trump announced a series of high-profile Cabinet appointments on November 23, including figures with strong ties to his previous administration, conservative causes, and public health advocacy.

Scott Turner was tapped to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, praised for his role in community revitalization.

Marty Makary, a surgeon and author, was chosen to head the FDA, focusing on addressing chronic disease and food safety.

Dave Weldon, former Florida congressman, will lead the CDC, while Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News contributor, was named Surgeon General.

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was appointed as Labor Secretary for her success in workforce development.

Russell Vought, a Project 2025 architect, will head the Office of Management and Budget, and billionaire Scott Bessent was selected as Treasury Secretary, drawing on his economic policy expertise.