Donald Trump’s cabinet: Full list of picks and key White House appointments revealed

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 24, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Trump finalizes his 2025 cabinet, featuring both familiar faces and new appointments, including Pam Bondi as AG and Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.

President-elect Donald Trump is finalising his Cabinet for 2025, with announcements highlighting both familiar faces and new voices. With Republicans gaining control of the Senate, confirmation is expected to proceed smoothly for most nominees, including some controversial selections. From Brooke Rollins leading the Department of Agriculture to Scott Bessent making history as the first openly gay Treasury secretary in a Republican administration and Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary, Trump’s Cabinet reflects its progressive vision for governance.

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center,
The team also features Chad Wolf returning to Homeland Security and Rick Perry reprising his role as Energy Secretary, signaling Trump’s focus on experience and loyalty. Here’s a closer look at the complete lineup shaping the new administration.

Trump's cabinet full list out

PositionName
White House Chief of StaffSusie Wiles
Secretary of StateMarco Rubio
Secretary of DefensePete Hegseth
Homeland Security SecretaryKristi Noem
CIA DirectorJohn Ratcliffe
Director of National IntelligenceTulsi Gabbard
National Security AdviserMichael Waltz
Attorney GeneralPam Bondi
HHS SecretaryRobert F. Kennedy Jr.
Medicare and Medicaid Services AdministratorDr. Mehmet Oz
Surgeon GeneralDr. Janette Nesheiwat
OMB DirectorRuss Vought
U.N. AmbassadorElise Stefanik
“Border Czar”Tom Homan
VA SecretaryDoug Collins
Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
Deputy Chief of StaffDan Scavino
White House Communications DirectorSteven Cheung
White House Press SecretaryKaroline Leavitt
Interior SecretaryDoug Burgum
Secretary of EnergyChris Wright
Secretary of TransportationSean Duffy
Secretary of CommerceHoward Lutnick
Secretary of EducationLinda McMahon
Secretary of The TreasuryScott Bessent
Secretary of LaborLori Chavez-DeRemer
Secretary of AgricultureBrooke Rollins
White House CounselWilliam McGinley
NATO AmbassadorMatthew Whitaker
HUD SecretaryScott Turner
EPA AdministratorLee Zeldin
Solicitor GeneralDean John Sauer
FDA CommissionerMarty Makary
CDC DirectorDavid Weldon
FCC ChairmanBrendan Carr
Deputy Attorney GeneralTodd Blanche
U.S. Ambassador To IsraelMike Huckabee
U.S. Ambassador To CanadaPete Hoekstra
U.S. Attorney for the SDNYJay Clayton
Dep. CoS Policy/Homeland Security AdviserStephen Miller
Dep. CoS Legislative, Political & Public AffairsJames Blair
Dep. CoS for Communications & PersonnelTaylor Budowich
Presidential Personnel Office HeadSergio Gor

Pam Bondi replaces Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

After former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general, Trump tapped longtime ally Pam Bondi for the role. Gaetz, whose nomination faced backlash due to allegations of sex trafficking and involvement with a minor, revealed that he does not plan to rejoin Congress.

Also read: Matt Gaetz teases new career goals after withdrawing from Trump’s attorney general pick

Meanwhile, Bondi, who played a key role in Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment trial, received a warm welcome and was hailed as a perfect fit for the position.

Trump's seven high-profile appointments

Donald Trump announced a series of high-profile Cabinet appointments on November 23, including figures with strong ties to his previous administration, conservative causes, and public health advocacy.

Scott Turner was tapped to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, praised for his role in community revitalization.

Marty Makary, a surgeon and author, was chosen to head the FDA, focusing on addressing chronic disease and food safety.

Dave Weldon, former Florida congressman, will lead the CDC, while Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a Fox News contributor, was named Surgeon General.

Also read: Canadian PM Trudeau caught dancing at Taylor Swift concert amid violent riots in Montreal

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was appointed as Labor Secretary for her success in workforce development.

Russell Vought, a Project 2025 architect, will head the Office of Management and Budget, and billionaire Scott Bessent was selected as Treasury Secretary, drawing on his economic policy expertise.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
