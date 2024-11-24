Donald Trump’s cabinet: Full list of picks and key White House appointments revealed
ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 24, 2024 11:57 AM IST
Trump finalizes his 2025 cabinet, featuring both familiar faces and new appointments, including Pam Bondi as AG and Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.
President-elect Donald Trump is finalising his Cabinet for 2025, with announcements highlighting both familiar faces and new voices. With Republicans gaining control of the Senate, confirmation is expected to proceed smoothly for most nominees, including some controversial selections. From Brooke Rollins leading the Department of Agriculture to Scott Bessent making history as the first openly gay Treasury secretary in a Republican administration and Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary, Trump’s Cabinet reflects its progressive vision for governance.
The team also features Chad Wolf returning to Homeland Security and Rick Perry reprising his role as Energy Secretary, signaling Trump’s focus on experience and loyalty. Here’s a closer look at the complete lineup shaping the new administration.
Trump's cabinet full list out
Position
Name
White House Chief of Staff
Susie Wiles
Secretary of State
Marco Rubio
Secretary of Defense
Pete Hegseth
Homeland Security Secretary
Kristi Noem
CIA Director
John Ratcliffe
Director of National Intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard
National Security Adviser
Michael Waltz
Attorney General
Pam Bondi
HHS Secretary
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator
Dr. Mehmet Oz
Surgeon General
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat
OMB Director
Russ Vought
U.N. Ambassador
Elise Stefanik
“Border Czar”
Tom Homan
VA Secretary
Doug Collins
Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy
Deputy Chief of Staff
Dan Scavino
White House Communications Director
Steven Cheung
White House Press Secretary
Karoline Leavitt
Interior Secretary
Doug Burgum
Secretary of Energy
Chris Wright
Secretary of Transportation
Sean Duffy
Secretary of Commerce
Howard Lutnick
Secretary of Education
Linda McMahon
Secretary of The Treasury
Scott Bessent
Secretary of Labor
Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Secretary of Agriculture
Brooke Rollins
White House Counsel
William McGinley
NATO Ambassador
Matthew Whitaker
HUD Secretary
Scott Turner
EPA Administrator
Lee Zeldin
Solicitor General
Dean John Sauer
FDA Commissioner
Marty Makary
CDC Director
David Weldon
FCC Chairman
Brendan Carr
Deputy Attorney General
Todd Blanche
U.S. Ambassador To Israel
Mike Huckabee
U.S. Ambassador To Canada
Pete Hoekstra
U.S. Attorney for the SDNY
Jay Clayton
Dep. CoS Policy/Homeland Security Adviser
Stephen Miller
Dep. CoS Legislative, Political & Public Affairs
James Blair
Dep. CoS for Communications & Personnel
Taylor Budowich
Presidential Personnel Office Head
Sergio Gor
Pam Bondi replaces Matt Gaetz as Attorney General
After former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general, Trump tapped longtime ally Pam Bondi for the role. Gaetz, whose nomination faced backlash due to allegations of sex trafficking and involvement with a minor, revealed that he does not plan to rejoin Congress.