Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech LIVE| Put cartels, human traffickers out of business: Trump on defending Southern border

United States President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, a few moments from now, is expected to be laced with his high-pitch immigration policy. Trump, in all likelihood, will ask Democrats to approve funding for the border wall with Mexico, an issue that snowballed into an unprecedented 35-day partial government shutdown.

Trump’s State of the Union speech was delayed for a week because of the shutdown, which ended on January 25.

Follow live updates here:

8:25 am IST Our leaders not China to be blamed for taking advantage of us: Trump “I don’t blame China for taking advantage of us, I blame our leaders. We are working out a better trade deal with China. We can charge China the exact same tariff that they sell to us,’ said Donald Trump.





8:18 am IST We have more women in workforce than ever before: Trump “All, Americans should be proud, we have more women in the workforce than ever before, and not only in the workforce but also Congress,” said Donald Trump in his second State of The Union address





8:12 am IST Put cartels, human traffickers out of business: Trump “Now is the time for the Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business,” said US president Donald Trump.





8:07 am IST Illegal immigrants a threat to society in countless ways “Illegal immigrants are a a threat to society in countless ways. The working class has to bear the burden of illegal immigration. O in three women is sexually assaulted going towards north,” said US president Donald Trump on the need to defend the Southern border of America.





8:00 am IST Must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad “We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad,” said US president Trump in his State of The Union address as he asked of everyone to choose greatness.





7:55 am IST Together, we can break decades of political stalemate: Trump “Together, we can break decades of political stalemate … tonight I ask you to choose greatness”, said US president Donald Trump at his second State of The Union address.





7:50 am IST US economy is growing twice as fast as when I took office: Trump “US economy is growing twice as fast as when I took office. Anyone is not even close,” said US president Donald Trump at his second State of The Union address.





7:48 am IST Must reject the politics of revenge: Donald Trump “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” said US president Donald Trump at his second State of The Union address.





7:45 am IST No one can compete with America: Trump This year, American astronauts will go back to space on American brackets. In the 20th century, America saved freedom, we defined the middle class. No one can compete with America, said president Donald Trump at his second State of The Union address.





7:43 am IST Hoping we will govern not as two parties but as one nation: Donald Trump “Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as two parties but as one nation,” US president as he began his second State of The Union address.





7:40 am IST Donald Trump begins his second State of The Union address US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC and began addressing his second State of The Union address.



