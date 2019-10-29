e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!” Trump tweeted.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:14 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump reacts after signing an executive order during an appearance at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference and expo in Chicago, Illinois.
US President Donald Trump reacts after signing an executive order during an appearance at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference and expo in Chicago, Illinois.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State’s slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been “terminated.”

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!” Trump tweeted.

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.

A top Kurdish official said Baghdadi’s spokesman and right hand man, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed Sunday in a separate raid in the village of Ain Al-Baydah.

It was unclear if that was the person Trump was referring to in his tweet.

Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led SDF, had said on Twitter that al-Muhajir was targeted in what he described as a “coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army.”

That raid was carried out a day after US commandos stormed Baghdadi’s hideout in northwestern Syria.

The Islamic State founder detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three children, as he was being chased into a dead end tunnel, according to the US account.

A Kurdish official on Monday said the SDF provided crucial intelligence from a source who infiltrated Baghdadi’s house, bringing out underwear that provided positive DNA identification.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 20:13 IST

tags
top news
India’s mission for 2024 is to double the economy, take it to USD 5 trillion: PM Modi
India’s mission for 2024 is to double the economy, take it to USD 5 trillion: PM Modi
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
Donald Trump says Baghdadi’s top replacement also killed by US troops
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Pak court suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds
Pak court suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
‘No sympathy for Shakib,’ former Eng captain says two year ban not enough
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News