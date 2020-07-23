e-paper
Donald Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US ‘always possible’

US President’s statement came in the wake of the State Department’s order to close Beijing’s consulate in Houston.

world Updated: Jul 23, 2020 05:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Trump, at a White House news conference, noted that a fire was spotted on the Houston consulate’s grounds after the State Department ordered the closure in 72 hours.
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was “always possible” he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department’s order to close Beijing’s consulate in Houston.

Trump, at a White House news conference, noted that a fire was spotted on the Houston consulate’s grounds after the State Department ordered the closure in 72 hours. “I guess they were burning documents and burning papers,” he said.

