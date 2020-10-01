e-paper
Donald Trump says he won US presidential debate

Responding to questions on his remark regarding the far-right group Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by,” Donald Trump said he does not know who they are and would let the law enforcement agencies do their work.

world Updated: Oct 01, 2020 06:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
Donald Trump has claimed that he won the first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden (REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he won the first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

“By every measure, we won the debate easily last night,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, a day after he and Biden clashed during the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both the camps have declared victory.

“I think he (Biden) was very weak. He was whining. We won the debate by almost every poll that I saw. If you look at the various polls. And I looked at about six of them, and we won every one of them,” he said.

Responding to questions, Trump said he is looking forward to the other two debates in Florida and Tennessee. “I don’t mind debating him. I hear he wants to get out of the debates. I don’t know. That’s up to him,” he said.

Responding to questions on his remark regarding the far-right group Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by,” Trump said he does not know who they are and would let the law enforcement agencies do their work.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition, because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” he said.

“Law enforcement will do the work more and more. As people see how bad this radical, liberal, Democrat movement is and the law enforcement is going to come back stronger and stronger. But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work,” he said.

Trump said, “Antifa is a real problem, because the problem is on the left and Biden refuses to talk about it. He refuses to issue the words law and order. And you saw that last night when he choked up. He can’t say the words because he’ll lose the rest of the left. So he’s got to condemn Antifa. Antifa is a very bad group.” Biden, he said, has to say something about Antifa. “It’s not a philosophy. These are people that hit people over the head with baseball bats. He’s got to come out and he’s got to be strong, and he’s got to condemn Antifa. And it’s very important that he does that,” Trump added.

