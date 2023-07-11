Donald Trump says his personality could have stopped Ukraine war. Zelensky mocks

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Donald Trump's claim that he would have ended the Russia-Ukraine war "in 24 hours" if he won the 2020 presidential election as the former US president blamed Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Touting his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump said that he would have been able to end the war in just one day if he was the US president. Former US president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign event.(AFP)

“My personality kept us out of war. And I told you before, [it] would have never happened with Russia. Putin would have never ever gone in. And even now I could solve that in 24 hours. It's so horrible what happened. Those cities are demolished now,” Donald Trump said.

Zelensky told ABC News' ‘This Week’ that Donald Trump "already" had the opportunity to step throughout his presidency but did not.

“It seems to me that the sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful. But this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and as I assume, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities,” Zelensky said.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump could have ended the war "even in five minutes" but they would force Ukraine to give up large swaths of its territory to Russia, he said.

Talking about US aid to Ukraine, Zelensky said, “I would like to say thank you to all Americans for what you have done, and I appreciate those who say that you've done enough. Trust me, no matter what, I appreciate help. When it comes to the word enough, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us. Honestly, when we have enough for our victory, then it will be enough.”

