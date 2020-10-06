Donald Trump says looking forward to scheduled debate with Joe Biden on October 15

world

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:38 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to a scheduled debate with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden next week and said he is feeling great following his first night back in the White House after being in the hospital for Covid-19.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” Trump said on Twitter.