Donald Trump shows 'utter lack of empathy': Michelle Obama

Donald Trump shows ‘utter lack of empathy’: Michelle Obama

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Michelle Obama added.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:52 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president
Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president
         

Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an “utter lack of empathy,” as the former first lady addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy,” the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she added.

