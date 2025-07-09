Donald Trump slams Putin again as he backs more weapons for Ukraine

President Donald Trump reiterated his displeasure with Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and confirmed he’s sending more defensive weapons to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government, sweeping aside an earlier pause by the Pentagon. US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference. (File image)(AFP)

“He’s killing too many people so we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I’ve approved it,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Earlier in the meeting, he said he was “not happy with Putin” because the Russian leader is “killing a lot of people.”

It was the second time in less than 24 hours that Trump has expressed disapproval of Putin over his refusal to work toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, an idea that Zelenskiy has backed. Trump has turned away from claims he made before taking office that he could end the war in 24 hours.

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it hoped dialogue with the Trump administration would continue despite the criticism and resumption of arms deliveries to Kyiv. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Moscow expects “Trump and his team will continue their efforts to bring the Ukrainian settlement process to the political and diplomatic plane,” according to the Interfax news service.

At the Cabinet meeting, Trump said he’s also looking “very strongly” at a bill introduced in the Senate that would impose severe sanctions on Russia and on countries that purchase its oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium. He called it an “optional bill.”

Senator Lindsey Graham said he hoped there would be an announcement by the Senate leadership on the sanctions measure this week. “With the weapons flowing, this bill passing, the Europeans having a sanctions package, I think it’s the best chance to get Putin to the table,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told reporters Tuesday. He said the latest bill includes waivers giving Trump more flexibility, increasing the likelihood it would pass both houses of Congress.

“President Trump is good, it has a waiver, he told me it’s time to move so we’re going to move,” Graham added.

On Monday, Trump said at the start of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was “disappointed” that Putin hadn’t stopped fighting. In recent weeks, Russia has been hammering Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with record numbers of drone and missile assault, leading Trump to make clear his mounting frustration with Putin.

The comments suggest Trump is running out of patience with the Russian leader after having openly expressed admiration for him in the past. That’s good news for Zelenskiy, who initially bore the brunt of Trump’s ire over the war even though Putin was responsible for the invasion that began in 2022. At the Netanyahu dinner, Trump said he was planning on providing more weapons to Ukraine.

That’s put the Pentagon in an awkward position. Last week, it ordered a pause in the flow of air-defense missiles, artillery shells and other hardware, saying it needed to review its stockpiles. But Trump’s comments prompted a quick reversal, with spokesman Sean Parnell saying Monday night the Pentagon “will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace.”

The proposed sanctions have gotten support from many of Trump’s most ardent backers, including Newt Gingrich, the former Republican speaker of the House. In a post on X, he said the bill “will send a big signal to Putin that talking and killing is a losing strategy.”