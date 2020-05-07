e-paper
Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus after report valet infected

The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.

world Updated: May 07, 2020 21:18 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the U.S. military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.

