Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus after report valet infected

world Updated: May 07, 2020 21:18 IST
Washington
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for coronavirus after finding out a member of the U.S. military who worked on the White House campus had become infected, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
The military official was identified by CNN as personal valet to Trump.
