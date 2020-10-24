e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump thwarted in Latest bid to kill solar-tariff loophole

Donald Trump thwarted in Latest bid to kill solar-tariff loophole

Court of International Trade Judge Gary Katzmann issued a temporary restraining order that effectively prevents the tariff exemption from being removed for two weeks, unless the court takes other action during that time.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:27 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
In early 2018, Trump approved four years of tariffs on solar panel imports, starting at 30% and to be reduced by 5 percentage points in each subsequent year.
In early 2018, Trump approved four years of tariffs on solar panel imports, starting at 30% and to be reduced by 5 percentage points in each subsequent year.(Reuters Photo)
         

A US trade court on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s latest bid to end a loophole it had granted on two-sided solar panels.

The order comes weeks after President Donald Trump moved to eliminate a tariff exemption for the two-sided, or bifacial, panels. Prior to that proclamation, the government tried for more than a year to revoke the exemption, only to get repeatedly thwarted by the trade court.

Court of International Trade Judge Gary Katzmann issued a temporary restraining order that effectively prevents the tariff exemption from being removed for two weeks, unless the court takes other action during that time.

A spokesman for the US Trade Representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In early 2018, Trump approved four years of tariffs on solar panel imports, starting at 30% and to be reduced by 5 percentage points in each subsequent year. The tariffs were part of a campaign promise to get tough on China, which dominates solar-panel manufacturing, and to boost the US industry.

But his administration surprised many in the sector when it granted an exclusion for bifacial panels in 2019. While bifacial was considered a niche product, the tariffs had encouraged some new solar manufacturing in the US, and duty-free module imports exempt from those duties posed a threat.

In the October proclamation, Trump said it was necessary to revoke the bifacial exemption because the loophole has “impaired and is likely to continue to impair the effectiveness” of the tariffs intended to bolster US solar manufacturing.

That’s why he also said it was necessary to set tariffs on most imported solar cells and modules at 18% starting in February, instead of reducing them to 15% from 20% as originally planned.

tags
top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In