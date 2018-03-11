Donald Trump unveils campaign slogan for 2020 — Keep America Great

US president Donald Trump on Saturday unveiled a new campaign slogan for his second term run — “Keep America Great!”

He couldn’t use the old one — “Make America Great Again”, he told an election rally in Pennsylvania, because he had already delivered on that. “We can’t say ‘Make America Great Again’ because I already did that.”

“Our new slogan when, we start running in, can you believe it, two years from now, is going to be ‘Keep America great, exclamation point,” he said, drawing an exclamation mark in the air and punching in the period mark at the bottom.

The President just finished 13 months of his first term in office but has already started his run for his second term, which will be determined by Americans voters in 2020.

The Trump campaign announced a new manager recently, Brad Parscale, a long-time Trump organisation employee who served in the last campaign as head of digital media.

In fact, Trump had launched his re-election campaign, “Trump 2020”on February 19, 2017, at a rally in Florida, then barely a month in office, as the country and the world were getting used to an unusual American president, who has still not stopped delivering surprises — the last one being his decision to accept an invitation for talks from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump announced the new campaign slogan while stumping for Rick Saccone, a Republican candidate running for the US House of Representatives in a special election — bye-election — from Pennsylvania.

The president had won that congressional district by a wide margin in November 2016, but the Republican candidate is not doing so well, with his Democratic rival just two points behind in polls. The polling takes place on Tuesday.

But while seeking vote and support for the candidate, the president looked itching to start his own. He attacked Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, who is among those widely expected to run, and Oprah Winfrey, the talk-show icon who triggered talk of a run with an impassioned speech at the Golden Globe awards recently.

But Trump said he looked forward to running against Winfrey, who has since the awards denied she is interested in a run. “I know her weakness.”

“Wouldn’t we love to run against Oprah?” he asked. “I would love it. I would love it. That would be a painful experience for her.”