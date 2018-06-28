 Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet on July 16 in Helsinki: Officials | world news | Hindustan Times
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet on July 16 in Helsinki: Officials

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the White House said in a statement.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2018 18:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters, Washington
US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.(Reuters Photo)

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit on July 16 in Helsinki, the Kremlin and the White House said on Thursday, firming up the place and date for a meeting that had already been agreed on.

Trump had said on Wednesday the meeting would likely take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.

Moscow and Washington announced the time and place of the meeting simultaneously.

The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking after Putin met US National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin, said the summit would take place in a mutually convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed to prepare for it.

