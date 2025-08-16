Trump, Putin's symbolic handshake ahead of closed door Ukraine talks | Watch

United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Alaska for talks on the Ukraine war. Putin and Trump will hold closed door talks in Alaska, focused on negotiating a resolution to the war in Ukraine.(AFP)

Ahead of the high-stakes summit, both leaders were seen stepping out of their respective aircraft, and exchanging greetings and shaking hands at the military base in Alaska.

This is Putin's first visit to Western soil since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The leaders will hold closed door talks, focused on negotiating a resolution to the war in Ukraine. The meeting will be held at the Elmendorf Air Force Base, which is Alaska's largest military installation.

Trump is accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff.

Ahead of the meeting, Russian ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said that Moscow had “no over-inflated expectations”, adding that the country was expecting “constant and gradual progress” from the talks.

Trump had, before leaving for Alaska, stated he is “not going to be happy” if the ceasefire is not reached immediately. “I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today. Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop,” the US President said aboard Air Force One.