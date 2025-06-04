Donald Trump's move to double tariifs on steel and aluminium to 50% takes effect

The United States doubled tariffs on imported steel and aluminium starting Wednesday, widening President Donald Trump's trade war in a move set to fan tensions with key economic partners. US President Donald Trump has widened his trade war with key partners(REUTERS)

The move, which Trump earlier said was aimed at protecting domestic steel and aluminium industries, takes his levies on both metals from 25 percent to 50 percent.

Trump cast the move, which took effect at 12:01 AM Washington time on Wednesday, as necessary to protect national security.

An order signed on Tuesday said the previous charge had "not yet enabled" domestic industries "to develop and maintain the rates of capacity production utilisation that are necessary for the industries' sustained health and for projected national defence needs."

"Increasing the previously imposed tariffs will provide greater support to these industries and reduce or eliminate the national security threat posed by imports of steel and aluminium articles and their derivative articles," according to the directive, which the White House posted on X.

According to the order, metal charges on imports from the UK will remain at the previous 25 percent rate to allow the two nations to work on new levies or quotas by a July 9 deadline.

Trump announced his decision to hike steel tariffs during a speech at a United States Steel plant in Pennsylvania last Friday. In it, he endorsed the sale of the company to Japan’s Nippon Steel and pledged that the plant would remain under some form of American control.

Legal problems with Donald Trump's tariff policy

Donald Trump's ability to unilaterally impose tariffs also faces shakier legal ground after a US federal court last week struck down many of his other duties imposed under an emergency law.

The new tariffs on metals were not subject to the current ruling. However, the Republican leader has sought to show that he is undeterred from pressing countries to make offers at the negotiating table.