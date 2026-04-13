‘Don’t care if they come back': Trump after failed US-Iran talks in Pakistan; says Tehran in ‘very bad shape’

A day after peace talks in Pakistan failed to reach an agreement, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he doesn't care if Iran comes back, adding that Tehran is in a very bad shape at present.

Donald Trump blamed Iran for the failed peace talks and announced a blockade on strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking to reporters outside Air Force One, Trump said that "Iran is in a very bad shape". He said the talks between Washington and Tehran lasted for about 21 hours, noting that the US understands the situation better than anybody. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

Despite the failed talks, Trump firmly reiterated that "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. There is no way."

"They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will NOT have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters.

ALSO READ | Deal was just ‘inches away’: Iran FM shares what happened in talks with US

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{{^usCountry}} On whether talks could possibly resume between the two sides, Trump said, “I don't know. I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On whether talks could possibly resume between the two sides, Trump said, “I don't know. I don't care if they come back or not. If they don't come back, I'm fine.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He asserted his claims that Iran's military is "gone", its missiles are "largely depleted", and the manufacturing capabilities for missiles and drones are "largely defeated". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted his claims that Iran's military is "gone", its missiles are "largely depleted", and the manufacturing capabilities for missiles and drones are "largely defeated". {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said that the US has been "nice" by not attacking too many bridges in Iran. He added that Washington attacked only one bridge and that, too, because "they broke their word".

ALSO READ | Did a call from Netanyahu to JD Vance change US-Iran talks outcome? Here's what we know

"Their promise was that they were going to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they didn't do it. They lied," he added.

Trump on US blockade in Hormuz Strait

Further, Trump stated that a blockade will go into effect at 10am (local time) on Monday, adding that other nations are also working to ensure that Iran will not be able to sell oil.

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Earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that the US navy will "begin the process" of blocking any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, the world's biggest oil chokepoint.

“So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US President called the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, at the hands of Iran, "world extortion", adding that no one who pays an "illegal toll" to Iran will have a safe passage on the high seas.

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Iran has notably blamed Washington for its “unreasonable” demands in the talks in Islamabad,

State broadcaster IRIB said that though the Iranian delegation engaged in intensive talks with the US side, led by vice president JD Vance, to safeguard national interests, the "unreasonable demands" of the American side prevented the progress of negotiations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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