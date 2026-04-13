US forces to blockade ships entering, exiting Iranian ports after no breakthrough in Islamabad talks

United States Centcom, the country's forces in West Asia, said that they will begin implementing a blockade on all maritime traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports from Monday, April 13. US CENTCOM said their forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, (File Photo/AFP)

The blockade, according to the forces, will begin at 10am ET on Monday.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President’s proclamation,” the forces said in a statement.

US Centcom said that vessels of no nation will be spared from the blocked as it will be imposed impartially. However, it added that navigation of vessels transition Strait of Hormuz to and from ports of countries other than Iran will not be obstructed.

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“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” the statement read.

It also added that before the blockade starts, commercial mariners will be given additional information through a formal notice.

“All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches,” it said.

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Trump says other countries will be involved in blockade The announcement by the US forces comes just hours after President Trump announced the blockade and claimed that other countries will also be involved in enforcing it.

Claiming that Iran did agree to the most crucial part of negotiations, which was to give up its nuclear ambitions, Trump said that Iran has laid out mines in the Strait of Hormuz and is “extorting” countries through it.

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“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted,” Trump wrote in a long post on Truth Social.

He added that he has asked the US Navy to “seek and interdict” any vessel that has paid a toll to Iran to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!” he added.