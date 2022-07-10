'Don't ignore cry of the poor': Pope appeals to leaders of Sri Lanka amid crisis

Pope Francis on Sunday told the leaders of Sri Lanka "not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," and appealed for peace in the Asian country.

Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over on Saturday in Sri Lanka, when a huge crowd of protesters stormed the presidential palace and forced the president to agree to resign.

Speaking from St. Peter's square for his Sunday Angelus message, the Pope expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who he said "continue to suffer from political and economic instability".

"Together with the bishops of the country, I renew my appeal for peace," the Pope said.

The Pope also renewed his support to the people of Ukraine.

"May God show the way to end this insane war," he said.

In his message Francis also mentioned Libya, urging "constructive dialogue and national reconciliation" in the northern African country and saying the international community can help in this effort.